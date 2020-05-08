Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Liam Hawel

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2020-21) with forward Liam Hawel.

Hawel, 21, suited up in 54 games for the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) last season, ranking second on his team in points with 71 (23 goals, 48 assists). The Arnprior, ON native served as alternate captain for the Rangers last season, posting a +28 differential while also serving 51 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound right-handed centreman finished his five-year junior career with 233 points (87 goals, 146 assists) in 313 regular season games playing for the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, the Guelph Storm and the Rangers.

Hawel set several career-highs during the 2018-19 season with Guelph, picking up 78 points, including 37 goals and a +37 differential. His 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in 24 playoff contests led Guelph to the J. Ross Robertson Cup, awarded to the OHL Finals champion. He recorded one goal in four games during the Memorial Cup Tournament.

Hawel was selected in the fourth round, 101st overall by the Dallas Stars at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

