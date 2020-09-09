Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Kevin Lynch

September 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2020-21) with forward Kevin Lynch.

The 6'1'' and 207 lbs right-handed centerman played 54 games with the Laval Rocket in 2019-20, recording 21 points (7 goal, 14 assists) in addition to serving 36 penalty minutes and posting a +4 differential.

Lynch registered 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 208 AHL career games with the Rocket, the Syracuse Crunch and the Manitoba Moose. Prior to joining Laval last year, the Grosse Pointe, MI native posted his best numbers in his AHL career with 14 goals and 12 assists with Syracuse. Lynch added 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 27 playoffs contests in the AHL ranks, helping the Crunch reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2016-17. As a professional, he also had stints with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, Evansville Icemen, Florida Everblades and Indy Fuel. In 175 career games in the ECHL, Lynch recorded 48 goals and 76 assists for 124 points. Before making his professional debut, he enjoyed a four-year collegiate career between 2009-10 and 2012-13 with the University of Michigan. While sporting the Wolverines colors, Lynch tallied 72 points (35 goals, 37 helpers) in 168 games.

