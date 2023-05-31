Rockers Win in Walk off Fashion to Remain Undefeated

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers walked off Wednesday night's game, winning the contest 5-4 in 10 innings against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

More runs were scored in the tenth inning of this matchup than in the span of the entire game, and this was largely due to the bats of third baseman Andrew Harris (UW-Parkside) and right fielder Jojo Jackson (Georgia State). Following the two-run top of the frame for the Rafters, hit a two-run home run to center field, tying the game.

After Tommy Davis (Oklahoma Wesleyan) advanced to third base, Jackson skied a fly ball to left field that was deep enough for Davis to score on. The sac-fly capped off Jackson's Northwoods League debut in heroic fashion.

Drawing the start on the mound for Green Bay was Cole Peschl (Charleston). He kept the Rafters hitless through three innings, only allowing one baserunner from a walk. His eight strikeouts were a game-high and highlighted the early goings for Green Bay.

Green Bay struck first on the day when Harris powered an infield single to the right side which scored shortstop Cooper Kelly (Kansas) from third base, giving the Rockers a 1-0 lead.

In the top half of the following inning, Wisconsin Rapids responded well putting up a run of their own. After getting runners on first and second, designated hitter Matt Olive scored to tie the game 1-1.

Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) entered the game in relief for Peschl. He pitched the first double-play of the year and shut down the Rafters in the fifth inning. He continued this success, only allowing one hit to get Green Bay through their sixth inning in the field.

The Rockers were able to break the 1-1 tie in the sixth inning Kelly grounded a ball that scored Parker Coley from third base, putting the Rockers up one.

Wisconsin Rapids was able to respond in the top of the seventh as shortstop Shane Taylor scored to make it a 2-2 ball game. Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo) then entered the game and was able to pitch a fly ball to keep the game tied at two.

Fast forward to the ninth inning and the game remained tied. Rafters third baseman Kyle Carlson advanced three bases in the inning but Liberta was able to escape the frame without allowing a run, sending it to extra innings.

This matchup was the second time Green Bay went to extras this season when they went to 11 innings in Fond du Lac on Monday. They are now 2-0 when playing beyond the nine innings of regulation.

The Rockers improve to 3-0 on the season and remain the only undefeated team in the Great Lakes West. They will travel to Wisconsin Rapids Thursday night with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

