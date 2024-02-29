Rockers vs Bobcats Preview

Get ready to rock with the Motor City Rockers this weekend as they face off against the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday and Saturday! After a tough battle with the Columbus River Dragons last weekend, the Rockers are geared up to come back stronger than ever.

Saturday March 2nd is Education Night at the Rockers' home turf, Big Boy Arena in Fraser! Whether you're a student, teacher, principal, or any person that works in the education field, join us as we celebrate your dedication and hard work. Tickets for adults are $10 and for kids 12 and under tickets are $8. Be sure to contact Connor Jakacki by calling him at 313 944 0625 or emailing him at connor@rockershockey.com.

Be sure to click the link below to preview game notes for this weekends game from Brady Beedon.

