Rockers Unveil Radio and TV Announcers for 2022

January 26, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will have two new voices on the radio airwaves and across the Northwoods League TV webcast in 2022. The team is pleased to announce the additions of Gus Baylow and RJ Taylor as the team's new media relations coordinators, radio, and tv announcers. The two are set to share duties across the platforms throughout the summer. The Rockers are also pleased to announce that all 72 regular season games this season will again be broadcast on The Fan in Green Bay, heard locally on 95.5FM and 1400AM.

Baylow is a sophomore at the University of Kansas where he is majoring in news and information with a concentration in sports media. He currently broadcasts for KJHK 90.7FM, the school's student-run radio station, where he does Kansas men's and women's basketball along with football. This spring he will expand his role to broadcasting for KU Athletics as the co-voice of Kansas Softball. In addition to his roles with KU sports, he currently covers high school sports for the Lawrence Journal-World. Baylow is no stranger to summer baseball as he was the voice of the North Shore Navigators of the New England Collegiate Baseball League last summer and was their public address announcer from 2018-2020 as well. He is a native of Marblehead, Massachusetts.

"I am so thrilled and excited to head to Green Bay this summer to broadcast the Rockers," said Baylow. "I have always been interested in the Northwoods League from my time in the NECBL and Futures League and felt this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I can't wait to get started soon and meet the Rockers fans, players and staff."

Taylor is a junior at the University of Georgia where he is majoring in journalism. He has experience broadcasting multiple sports including football, basketball, and baseball games since he was in high school. Taylor spent the summer of 2021 as the play-by-play announcer for the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League and is looking forward to honing his skills in the other division this year.

"I'm thrilled to be one of the voices of the Green Bay Rockers this summer," said Taylor. "This marks my second year as a broadcaster in the Northwoods League and I loved every moment of 2021. I know I'll have another phenomenal summer."

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 26, 2022

Rockers Unveil Radio and TV Announcers for 2022 - Green Bay Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.