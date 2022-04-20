Rockers Unveil Opening Day 'Rockstar for a Year' Promotion

April 20, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis.- As a new era and energy of Northwoods League baseball is set to take place at Capital Credit Union Park, the team is making plans to crown one lucky fan a shining star of the show. Opening Day on May 31st this year is going to mean a little bit more for one lucky fan entering through the Capital Credit Union Park gates. Today the Rockers announced a 'Rockstar for a Year' promotion in conjunction with a vinyl record opening day giveaway to commemorate the first Green Bay Rockers game at home in 2022.

"This promotion is meant to highlight the fun energy that will be brought to every Rockers game this summer," said Vice President and General Manager John Fanta. "One lucky fan is going to have that energy taken to a whole new level with this VIP experience."

When gates open at 5:35 on Tuesday, May 31st and The Cougars pre-game concert begins, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Rockers commemorative vinyl record, courtesy of Pepsi. One lucky fan will receive a golden record in their record sleeve which will entitle them to the following VIP perks valued at $2,000:

Season-long access pass to the Bud Light Party Patio

All-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, sides, chips, cookies through the 5th inning each game.

All-you-can-drink domestic and craft taps and Pepsi products through the end of the 7th inning each game.

Custom Rockers home replica jersey with name and number on the back

$100 Capital Credit Union Park gift card to use for merchandise

Opportunity to throw out a first pitch prior to the game

Autographed 2022 team bat

VIP Access Pass to watch home batting practice prior to all Monday through Friday home games

Road ticket pass to follow the team to all away games

Tickets for Opening Day and a chance at becoming the Rockers 'Rockstar for the 2022 Season' are available NOW as part of a pre-sale event. Single game tickets to all 36 regular season home games will go on sale at 9am Friday, April 22nd.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack is only available until April 29th. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 20, 2022

Rockers Unveil Opening Day 'Rockstar for a Year' Promotion - Green Bay Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.