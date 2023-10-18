Rockers to Host HYPE's Trick-Or-Treat on October 26

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and their mascot HYPE will present HYPE's Trick-or-Treat on Thursday, October 26 at Truist Point. HYPE's Trick-or-Treat is presented by Vann York Chevrolet Buick GMC High Point.

This free community event begins at 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. and is presented by the High Point Rockers, in partnership with High Point LEAP, and the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation. Tricker-or-treaters can roam the concourse area of Truist Point and also venture over to Stock & Grain, beyond the centerfield fence.

The free community event is open to all and will include treats, activities, games and a Book-A-Treat.

HYPE's Trick-or-Treat will also feature an appearance by the Rockers' lovable mascot, HYPE, the rocking horse. Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume.

Sponsors for HYPE's Trick-or-Treat include KeyRisk, Livian, High Point Elks #1155, Davis & Goldberg Orthodontics, High Point Pediatric Dentistry, Stock + Grain Assembly, Eanes Heating and Air Conditioning, and Carolina Signsmith.

For more information, visit the Rockers website at HighPointRockers.com or call the Rockers at (336) 888-1000. -30- About High Point Baseball, Inc. High Point Baseball, AKA The High Point Rockers, completed the 2022 season by reaching the Atlantic League Championship Series. The Rockers play in a state-of-the-art, $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, which was named the Atlantic League's Ballpark of the Year in 2022 and 2019. High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America and is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment for the Triad of North Carolina.

