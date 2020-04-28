Rockers to Feed Local Heroes as Part of "Opening Week #SafeAtHome"

HIGH POINT, NC - Continuing their "Opening Week #SafeAtHome" celebration, the High Point Rockers announced today that they will provide meals to frontline workers and emergency personnel on Thursday, April 30th, what would have been the team's Opening Day. Members of the city's police and fire departments, as well as frontline medical workers, will be able to receive a free traditional ballpark meal at BB&T Point between 11:00am and 3:00pm.

"There's nothing better than a hot dog or burger at the ballpark and no better way to celebrate Opening Week than sharing a ballpark meal with our local heroes, " said Pete Fisch, the new president of the High Point Rockers. "We appreciate the sacrifices that our emergency personnel have made and look forward to seeing them at the ballpark this summer."

Available meals will include ballpark favorites such as Shuler Meats hot dogs and hamburgers, along with a staple at Rockers games: HYPE chips. Guests will also receive a complimentary Coca-Cola beverage. Members of the Rockers staff will be on-hand to help facilitate orders while maintaining social distancing by wearing masks, gloves, and staying at least six feet apart. More information on distribution points within the stadium, and how our local heroes can pickup their meals, will be distributed directly to their departments.

Despite the start of the Atlantic League season being delayed, the Rockers are still celebrating what would have been Opening Week with multiple charitable initiatives. On Monday, April 27th, the team began selling limited edition "Safe At Home" t-shirts on their website for pre-order only. The shirts will be available for purchase for just $20 plus shipping, until May 15th with all net proceeds going to benefit the United Way of Greater High Point's Emergency Fund.

For more information, and to see all events during the Rockers "Opening Week #SafeAtHome", check the team's social media pages or slide to www.HighPointRockers.com.

