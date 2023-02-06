Rockers Take Back-To-Back W's

February 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







This past weekend, the Rockers traveled to New York to face the Elmira Mammoth. Following the loss from last weekend, the Rockers needed to come out strong. And strong they did, with Declan Conway's first period goal and Jonathon Juliano following it up in the second before the Mammoth finally responded.

The Mammoth were unable to unable to take the lead during Friday's game ending with a 4-3 win with the help of Scott Coash and Derek Makimaa goals in the second. However, the game did not end without incident. Rocker's goalie Trevor Babin was ejected from the game in the 3rd with two game misconducts and one standard misconduct. Currently he is suspended for four games.

Saturday was also a show! With Elmira taking their only lead during the weekend with a goal in the the first 43 seconds of the game. However, that was short lived with the next three goals being made by the Rockers. Brad Reitter scoring first then, Devon Fields making his first goal with the Rockers! Both goals made in the first and Tommy Cardinal following up late in the second.

Starting the third period, 3-1 the Rockers were strong, but did let in two goals from the Mammoth. Moving to overtime, Blake Scott stopped shot after shot sending the game into a shootout, where Scott Coash and Connor Inger sunk two pucks into the back of the Mammoths net ending the game and picking up all but one point this weekend!

Next weekend the Rockers are on the road again to face the Mississippi Sea Wolves where Trevor Babin will be out for the next three games.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2023

Rockers Take Back-To-Back W's - Motor City Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.