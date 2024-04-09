Rockers Tailgate Saturday

April 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







This Saturday, Big Boy Arena is the place to be! Starting at 3:30 PM, the doors will swing open to welcome everyone to an afternoon and evening filled with entertainment, games, and giveaways.

From 3:30 PM until 6 PM, attendees can participate in giveaways happening every half hour, ensuring plenty of chances to win fantastic prizes. But the excitement doesn't stop there! There will be a cornhole contest with prizes up for grabs.

Thirsty? No problem! Enjoy $2 beers before 5 PM, and grab some $1 popcorn and $1 hot dogs to keep you fueled up all night long. Plus, after 5 PM, there's $1 off any brand of draft beer, so you can sip and save as the evening goes on.

And for those looking to snag some souvenirs, Rockers merch will be available at discounted prices throughout the event.

