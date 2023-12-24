Rockers Snap Losing Streak Behind TJ Delaney's Career Night, Balanced Attack

December 24, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers ended its five-game losing streak with an emphatic 8-4 win over the Elmira River Sharks on Friday night at Big Boy Arena.

Leading the way for Motor City was TJ Delaney with four goals surpassing his season total of three in 10 games played, while five Rockers had at least two assists on the scoresheet from the balanced offensive attack.

The Rockers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period, two of which came off Delaney's stick.

The 6-foot-6 forward opened the scoring in the first 1:42 when he flicked the puck from inside the far-side circle for a 1-0 lead. A minute and a half later, Declan Conway attacked the slot and rifled a point blank shot for his seventh of the season before Delaney added a power play goal almost six minutes later from inside the crease for a 3-0 lead. Josh Colten added the other power play goal with a blast from the point for his second power play goal of the season and a 4-0 lead after the first twenty minutes of play.

The RiverSharks started the second period with a man advantage and cut into the lead off a hard blast from the point by Cody Rodgers 39-seconds into the period. Rodgers struck again on the power play from another heavy blast from the point with 12:20 to play in the middle frame that helped Elmira pull within two, 4-2, before Motor City added one back off the stick of Delaney for his first career hat-trick.

Cam Yarwood who was added to the Elmira roster on Thursday assisted the first two RiverShark goals, and added the third power play goal of the night when he finished off a one-timer inside the near side circle to make it a two goal game, 5-3, 35 seconds into the third period.

The Rockers added two more goals to build its lead back up to four goals, 7-3, on Delaney's fourth of the night and Scott Coash's team leading 12th goal of the season when he offered a shot reminiscent of a step-back 3-pointer in basketball from the far side circle to create separation from a closing defender.

Rodgers completed his hat-trick of his own with a goal at the 8:11 mark of the third period for his first hat-trick of his FPHL Career and second career multi-goal game since Nov 5th 2022.

Nick Magill-Diaz capped the scoring with an empty net goal with 2:51 to play for his third goal of the season in thirteen games.

The Rockers and RiverSharks will wrap the season series tomorrow night at 6:05pm at Big Boy Arena in Fraser before Motor City takes a short break for Christmas.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.