Rockers Sign Two Pitchers on Second-Half Contracts

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers announced they have added pitchers Dylan Langston (Lesley) and Maddox Long (Harding) on second-half contracts for 2023. The contracts will begin July 4th and they'll be eligible to pitch for the team in the final 36 games of the regular season and playoffs.

Dylan Langston has just begun his senior season at Lesley University where he's serving as the team's top arm. He joined the team after transferring from Bryant University and Stratton Junior College. Out of his five appearances this season, four of those have been starts. He currently has a 2-1 record, recording 34 strikeouts across 23.1 innings pitched while only walking three batters. He will look to surpass his strikeout totals from last season as he set a school record in the statistic last season with 79, which led the conference. Last summer, he was the ace for the Sandhill Bogeys in the ONSL. He posted a 1.57 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched, which helped the team win the league title. Lesley University continues their season later today when they travel to Elms College.

Maddox Long is well underway with his junior season at Harding University. Long is a weekend-series starter for the team and has already accumulated eight starts this season. Across 44.1 innings pitched, he has a 5-2 record with 47 strikeouts and has only walked 13 batters. He's on pace to surpass his strikeout total from last season of 67. Long continues his season with Harding University when they host Henderson State on March 31.

