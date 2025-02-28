Rockers Sign Three Players from Norfolk State University

February 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Today the Rockers announced the signings of three players from Norfolk State University. Outfielders Jalan Jones and Justin Journette will join left-handed pitcher Mac Yarbrough in Green Bay this summer. Norfolk State plays Virginia Military Institute in a three-game tilt this weekend.

Jalan Jones - OF - 6'4"/205 - Sophomore

A native of Sanford, North Carolina, Jones is five games into his sophomore season. Standing at 6' 4" and weighing 205 pounds, Jones will bring a dynamic combination of speed and power to the Rockers this summer. As a freshman last season, he appeared in 51 games, making 47 starts, and posted a .318 batting average. Jones recorded 61 hits, including 15 doubles, four home runs, and three triples, while driving in 30 runs and scoring 38 times. He also stole 11 bases and was named Northeast Conference (NEC) Rookie of the Week on March 5th.

Justin Journette - OF - 6'2"/220 - Junior

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Journette is a standout athlete at Norfolk State. The Junior outfielder stands at 6'2" and weighs 220 pounds. In the 2024 season, he started in all 51 games, achieving a .304 batting average with 59 hits, including 20 doubles, three triples, and a school-record 15 home runs. Journette led the team with 47 RBIs and was honored as the HBCU Baseball Player of the Year, selected for the HBCU Swingman Classic, and earned Second Team All-Northeast Conference (NEC) accolades.

Mac Yarbrough - LHP - 6'4"/225 - Junior

Originally from Ashburn, Virginia, the lefty tossing Yarbrough stands at 6'4" and weighs 225 pounds. Yarbrough brings a commanding presence and valuable pitching experience to the mound. In the 2024 spring season, he appeared in 19 games for Norfolk State, including three starts, totaling 44.2 innings pitched while logging 48 strikeouts. During the summer of 2024, he competed for current Rockers Field Manager Josh Merrill on the Johnstown Mill Rats in the Prospect summer league. In 17 games for the Mill Rats, he posted a 1-0 record and an even 3.00 ERA. In 21 innings, he logged an impressive 33 strikeouts while recording four saves out of the bullpen.

Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 1st. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

