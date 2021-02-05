Rockers Retain Veteran Sports Media Professional Steve Shutt as a Consultant

HIGH POINT, N.C. - As the High Point Rockers gear up for the 2021 season, the Atlantic League club has added veteran sports publicist Steve Shutt as a media relations consultant.

Shutt has spent 40 years in the athletic communications field, primarily at the collegiate level. He most recently served for 13 years as the Associate Athletic Director for Athletic Communications at Wake Forest University.

In his role with the Rockers, Shutt will assist the staff in all aspects of communications, including publicity and public relations, while continuing to develop relationships with the media.

"Steve is a professional sports publicist and will help our staff immensely," said Pete Fisch, High Point Rockers Team President. "He is respected by the media in the Triad and brings an area of expertise that our organization has been missing."

Shutt has an extensive background in baseball, including serving as the Tournament Director for the Southern Conference Baseball Championship from 2001-05 and as the play-by-play voice for Wake Forest baseball from 2012-15.

"I was offered a position as the Assistant General Manager of the Daytona Beach Astros in the Florida State League back in 1981," said Shutt. "While I had to turn that position down, I have always had a burning passion to work in baseball and working with the Rockers will fulfill that dream. I am grateful to Pete Fisch and Christian Heimall for this opportunity to work together and continue the great positive momentum that the Rockers are generating."

Shutt has spent time in college athletics as a Sports Information Director, Assistant AD, and Associated AD at Indian River State College, Bowling Green State University, New Mexico State University, as well as Wake Forest and the Southern Conference. He is a 1980 graduate of Bowling Green where he earned a Bachelor's degree in journalism.

