Rockers Partner with Radio Station

March 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







The Motor City Rockers' decision to partner with WDTK FM101.5 & AM1400 The Patriot for their terrestrial radio broadcast marks a significant milestone in the team's history. As they embark on this new venture, they're not only aiming to enhance their fans' experience but also to strengthen their ties with the local community and corporate sponsors.

President Scott Brand's words underscore the importance of finding the right radio partner. "By securing this agreement with WDTK FM101.5 & AM1400 The Patriot, the Rockers are poised to reach a broader audience and provide their loyal fans with even more access to their favorite team's games. This move reflects the Rockers' commitment to expanding its fanbase and desire to stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of sports broadcasting."

Furthermore, Brand's emphasis on the role of radio in the success of past teams he's directed speaks volumes about the impact this medium can have on a sports franchise. "Radio has proven successful in the five other markets I have been involved and with The Patriot on board, the Rockers have a valuable platform to keep fans informed and engaged throughout the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs."

Looking ahead, Brand's optimism about the potential for future broadcast opportunities signals a promising partnership between the Rockers and WDTK The Patriot. As they work together to deliver top-notch coverage of the team's games, both parties stand to benefit from increased visibility and promotional opportunities. This collaboration represents not only a win for the Rockers and Salem Media Group Detroit but also for the fans who will now have more ways to connect with their favorite team on WDTK FM101.5 & AM1400 The Patriot.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.