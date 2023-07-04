Rockers Open Second Half with Win over the Chinooks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers won their 4th of July game by taking down the Lakeshore Chinooks 7-6. This game opened play in the second half for the Rockers who are coming off the victory that clinched the first-half crown.

This game was highlighted by great defense all game long by the Rockers, as plays by third baseman Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) and first baseman Mateo Matthews (Wagner) saved multiple runs.

Starting on the hill for the Rockers was Maddox Long (Harding). He made his first start of the season for the team, where he didn't allow an earned run across 3.1 innings on the bump.

The Chinooks would strike first to begin the second half of Northwoods League play. Lakeshore catcher Will Johannes (Madison College) would force an error with a hard-hit ground ball to take a 1-0 lead.

Green Bay would take the lead right back, however, as they would get two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Right fielder George Wolkow (South Carolina) would get the first RBI of the day on a groundout to tie the game. Catcher Luke Moeller (Arizona) would then hit an RBI double to give the Rockers a 2-1 lead.

Following a scoreless third inning, the Rockers got three more runs in the fourth inning. Moeller would once again deliver for the Green Bay offense, this time with a two-RBI single up the middle. Then, center fielder Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) hit a sac fly to give Green Bay the 5-1 lead.

After the Chinooks got one back, the Rockers would get their sixth run of the game on one swing. Second baseman Austin Fawley (Kentucky) hit his first home run of the season to give Green Bay the 6-1 lead.

Lakeshore would rally all the way back to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning. The Rockers would get the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, where Fawley drew a bases-loaded walk for his second RBI of the game.

After taking the 7-6 lead, reliever Henry Chabot (Chapman) earned the save on the mound in his first appearance of the season.

Green Bay's second-half record is now 1-0, as they picked up right where they left off in the first half. The team has now won four straight games.

Up next for the Rockers is the second game of the two-game set with Lakeshore. The two teams will travel to Kapco Park ahead of a 6:35 p.m. first pitch in Wednesday's game.

