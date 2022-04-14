Rockers on the Hunt for a ROCKSTAR Performer

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Capital Credit Union Park is looking for a high-energy, fun-loving, individual who LOVES to make kids of all ages smile and enjoys acting to become the next mascot for the Rockers! You will become an instant celebrity!

Auditions will be held on Wednesday, April 27th from 5-7pm to determine who will don the costume for the 2022 season. All interested candidates should report to the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park between 5-7pm on April 27th with the tryouts concluding when everyone has had an opportunity to display their skills.

Show off for us! All candidates will be asked to perform an original dance and wow us with any other special skills that you might have.

Job Qualifications:

Love to have fun and make people smile!

Available for all home games and possible playoff games.

Enthusiastic and motivated individuals to promote our business.

Have tremendous Rockers spirit!

Must be able to perform all the above while being pursued by dozens of children who merely wish to express their true love and passion for you.

Previous acting experience preferred but not required.

Sign-up at the form HERE to be considered for participation in the official mascot tryouts to be held on Wednesday, April 27th from 5-7pm in the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age to try out.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

