Rockers Get Revenge on Venom

November 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Motor City Rockers bounced back in the second game of the weekend series against the Hudson Valley Venom.

With all goals for both team scored in the first period it became a duel between goalies to determine the final winner.

Both the goals for the Rockers were scored early in the fist period. The first by Eli Rivers and the second by TJ Sneath. That was all the Rockers needed to hold onto the win.

The Venom attempted to come back with a goal at the end of the first period scored by Eimantas Noreika but that's all they could get past Ricardo Gonzalez.

Rico Suave finished the game with 41 saves and 1 goal allowed sealing up the prestigious player of game in Newburgh on Saturday night.

The Rockers return home with a 2-1 victory and split the weekend series and being to prepare for a two game home stand against the Watertown Wolves on 11-22 &11-23 at Big Boy Arena, with the 23rd being College night and $1 Hot Dog Night!

Tickets are available online or at the box office. College students are encouraged to show their ID at the box office for a discounted ticket.

