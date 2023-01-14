Rockers Fall to Port Huron at Home

January 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







The Motor City Rockers are in its worst stretch of the season since the season started in early October.

Entering Friday night, the Rockers hadn't earned a point in over 145 minutes, and were riding a three game losing streak. The Rockers were also without starting goaltender Trevor Babin who entered concussion protocol earlier this week after taking a puck to the head.

It was the first time Babin missed action since being called to the SPHL in late November. The Rockers were also without Derek Makimaa who is serving a two game suspension. The House of Horrors of Friday the 13th followed Motor City into 2023 as the Rockers dropped its fourth straight game with a 6-3 loss to Port Huron at Big Boy Arena.

The Prowlers (17-11-3) opened the scoring a minute into the first period as veteran Larri Vartiainen opened the scoring on a floating rebound in the slot for his 14th of the season for a 1-0 lead.

Motor City (14-10-3) were able to get the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead. The first goal was off the stick of Declan Conway who stopped the puck in the neutral zone and created a semi-breakaway with an offensive rush and put in his first goal since Dec 16th stopping a five game drought. The goal stopped the scoring drought Motor City was facing at 150 minutes.

Jonathan Juliano added the second goal five minutes later when he deflected a Tim Perks shot in front of the net for his sixth goal of the season. From there Port Huron regained a lead it wouldn't give up as Austin Fetterly added a rebound goal and a hard wrister a minute apart for a 3-2 lead at the end of the first period.

Vartiainen added his second of the game entering the third period with a shot through the five-hole of Blake Scott for a 4-2 lead. Motor City pulled Scott in the final 2:28 to create any hopes of completing a comeback and was within a goal thanks to a goal by Everett Thompson who banged in a one-timer from Ian White to pull the Rockers within one, 4-3.

An ill-timed penalty with under two minutes remaining allowed the Prowlers to earn a power play goal by Sam Marit for a 5-3 lead.

Liam Freeborn added an empty net goal with six seconds remaining for a 6-3 lead.

With the win, the Prowlers have moved within a game of the season series, trailing Motor City 5-4 after nine games. Port Huron will host Motor City tonight at 6:05pm at McMorran Ice Arena in Port Huron.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.