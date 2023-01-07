Rockers Fall to Columbus

Motor City came up short in the first ever meeting against the Columbus RiverDragons losing 3-0 on the road.

The Rockers (14-8-3) have now lost two straight games.

The game featured two of the best goaltenders in the FPHL in Trevor Babin and Brendan Colgan and both goaltenders played well and showed why they're near the top of the league. Babin had 47 saves on 50 SOG.

Columbus' Brendan Colgan currently leads the FPHL in every category except wins and played like it in the first period stopping all of Motor City's 12 shots including close calls by Declan Conway, Scott Coash and Derek Makimaa. Trevor Babin was also up to the challenge facing 21 shots in the first period. Babin survived the barrage of pucks until the last minute of play in the first period.

Columbus defensemen Mike Greco rifled a blast from the point that was turned away. As the puck caromed into the slot, forward Alex Storjohann collected it and put it past Babin for a 1-0 lead with 56 seconds remaining in the first period. It was his 17th goal this season.

The second period was more of the same as the first as the goalie duel extended into the middle frame.

Colgan continued to stifle the Rockers offense and keep the puck out of the net despite a handful of good looks. Conway had a breakaway midway through the second period, and he had a goal taken away late in the second by a quick whistle as an official lost sight of the puck that wasn't frozen.

Conway found the puck and secured the goal, but it was waived off with 2:34 left in the second period.

Babin was still standing on his head stopping 16 shots (40 for the game) including a breakaway in the final minute of action in the second period. The RiverDragons continued to pepper the net and Babin continued stifling opportunities thrown his way. Columbus was able to break the game open in the third period securing two goals in the second half of the third period.

The first came off a puck chipped ahead from the blue line off Storjohann's stick to Jacob Kelly's as he entered the zone. Kelly fired a shot to the top shelf for a 2-0 lead with 9:25 to play in the third.

The second goal came during the power play for the RiverDragons as Motor City was killing the back half of a four-minute minor. Defenseman Paul Fregeau blasted the puck from the point and hit the dashers hard. As it bounced back, Alex Jmaeff put in the rebound for a 3-0 lead.

Motor City and Columbus will play again at 7:30 pm tonight at the Columbus Civic Center as Motor City looks to earn three points before heading home for a game against Port Huron on the 13th at Big Boy Arena.

