Rockers Earn Early Season Sweep in Port Huron

Port Huron, MI - The Rockers earned an early season sweep of rival Port Huron with a 3-2 win on Saturday night at McMorran Place to kick off the I-94 rivalry.

The Rockers used an explosive third period and two power-play goals to force overtime against the Prowlers. The Rockers won 3-2 thanks to Scott Coash's game-winning goal in the extra frame on Friday night.

The two teams skated to an even first period as nothing was resolved. The Rockers trailed on shots 12-10, as both teams couldn't secure quality scoring chances.

The Prowlers made sure that changed in the second period as Port Huron scored two goals to build an insurmountable lead.

The first goal was off the stick of Brandon Picard as he rifled a shot from the slot and he immediately entered the offensive zone for his first of the season and a 1-0 lead with 11:10 left in the second period.

Dalton Jay added on to the lead when the Prowlers put on extreme pressure after forcing a turnover. After creating a 4-on-1, Jay picked up a misplayed puck in the slot and fired home the puck for a 2-0 lead.

The Rockers offense woke up in the third period thanks to the power play where Motor City received five power plays in the final frame.

As bodies were crashing the net, Brad Reitter opened the scoring for the Rockers when he shoved the puck past Ian Wallace to cut into the lead 2-1. Dante Suffredini finished off a one-time in the slot from Roman Gaudet to pull the Rockers even at 2-2 with 4:36 to play.

In the overtime period, Scott Coash picked up the puck near center ice and walked into the offensive zone. As he reached the high slot he fired in the game-winning goal with 1:13 into the extra frame.

On Saturday, the Prowlers got on the board first in the first period on the power play for the only goal of the period Davide Gaet's first professional goal.

With 3:28 left in the first period, Matt Stoia offered a one-timer to Alex Johnson in the far side circle. Trevor Babin stopped the shot, but the puck caromed into the crease and Gaet put in the rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Friday night's hero, Rocker forward Scott Coash, tied the score in the second period on the power play as well.

Dante Suffredini and Josh Colten were moving the puck around the point looking for a good angle to attack. Coash received a pass from Colton as he was in the near side circle. As he moved into the slot, he fired the puck for his second of the season.

The Prowlers regained the lead late in the second period when Sam Marit scored on the power play with 5:50 to play in the second period. Port Huron finished 2-for-6 with the man advantage on Saturday night.

From then on, it was the Rockers that led the way.

Answering the Marit goal was Rocco DiCostanzo who scored his first goal as a Rocker.

With 1:14 to play in the period, Pavel Svintsov carried the puck deep into the Prowlers end. As he approached the end line, he centered the puck to the slot for DiCostanzo who fired the puck in for a 2-2 tie. It was Svintsov's first assist as a Rocker.

The third period was capped when Nick Magill-Diaz earned his first of the year when he carried the puck to create a 2-on-1 and decided to snipe the water bottle for a 3-2 lead.

The Rockers will travel back to Fraser and prepare for its home opener against the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday and Saturday, October 27th and 28th at Big Boy Arena.

