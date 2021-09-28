Rockers Earn Big Win to Start Series with York

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers posted a 9-5 win over the York Revolution on Tuesday night at Truist Point. The win added distance to the Rockers' lead in the Atlantic League wild card race and cut into West Virginia's advantage in the race for the South Division title.

The Rockers jumped to an early lead that they never relinquished but used a three-run eighth inning to put the game away. After the Revolution had drawn to within a single run at 6-5, Stephen Cardullo blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away.

Cardullo drove in a team-high three runs on the night while Johnny Field, Jerry Downs and Quincy Latimore each contributed a pair of hits.

High Point scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Michael Russell and Downs each singled and a passed ball on York catcher Carlos Castro moved both runners up a base. A wild pitch from York starter Jhoendri Herrera allowed Russell to score before Lattimore singled to bring home Downs.

York made it a 2-1 game in the second when Nellie Rodriguez hit his 23rd homer of the year, a solo shot to left.

The Rockers added a run in the bottom of the second when Jared Mitchell drew a walk and stole second. After James McOwen was walked, both runners advanced on a sac bunt by Logan Moore. Herrera delivered another wild pitch that scored Mitchell to give High Point a 3-1 advantage.

York tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the sixth when Melky Mesa hit his 16th homer of the year, a two-run shot with Jack Kenley aboard.

High Point took a 5-3 lead in the sixth when Moore looped a single to right with the bases loaded to score two. Johnny Field followed with a double to left to score Levy as Moore moved to third and High Point went up 6-3.

York made it a one-run game at 6-5 with a pair of runs in the eighth as Nellie Rodriguez doubled home two runs.

But the Rockers were able to put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Field doubled, his second of the game, and Downs drew a walk. Cardullo then mashed his 19th homer of the year, the three-run shot giving High Point a 9-5 advantage.

Johnathon Crawford (4-0) earned the win in relief of Tyler Garkow. Herrera (2-4) took the loss for York.

High Point benefited from Southern Maryland's 12-8 loss to Lancaster while West Virginia dropped the first game of a doubleheader to Long Island.

High Point and York will square off again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Truist Point.

