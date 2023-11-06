Rockers Earn a Weekend Split with Elmira Behind 4-1 Win

November 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







ELMIRA, NY - Motor City was able to salvage a weekend split, against the Elmira Sharks with a 4-1 win at First Arena on Saturday night.

The Rockers jumped out to an early lead thanks to Rocco DiCostanzo's second of the season 1:14 into the first period.

Scott Coash moved the puck on a stretch pass into the neutral zone to Declan Conway. Conway slid the puck into the offensive zone and onto the stick of DiCostanzo who beat Spencer Kozlowski for a 1-0 lead.

While Motor was killing a 5-on-3 with 6:29 to play in the second period, the Rockers added to its lead. As Elmira held the puck near the point, a giveaway created by Mike Winn spurred a breakaway that he put away for his first career short-handed goal and a 2-0 lead. It was also his first career FPHL goal.

The Rockers extended its lead in the second period thanks to two goals one by Conway and the other by Coash.

With six minutes left in the middle frame, Coash fed the puck to Pavel Svintsov on the nearside circle. Svintsov chipped it ahead to Conway who fired the puck with his backhand for a 3-0 lead for his first of the season.

Elmira cut into the lead on a goal scored by Austin Pickford when he put away a rebound past an outstretched Ricky Gonzalez to make it a 3-1 game with 4:22 left in the second period. The Rockers added onto the lead when Danny Vanderwiel slid the puck to Coash deep in the defensive zone. Coash went coast-to-coast and scored his third goal of the season for a 4-1 lead with 2:13 to play in the second period.

The Rockers didn't add to its lead in the third period as Gonzalez stopped ten shots in the final frame. The 2nd year goaltender stopped 31 shots on the night in the win.

Motor City will come back to Michigan for a home-and-home series with Port Huron beginning on Nov 10th on Military Night at Big Boy Arena. Then on Saturday, Nov 11th the I-94 rivalry will head back up the freeway to Port Huron.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.