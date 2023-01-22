Rockers Drop Tough OT Loss in Port Huron

Motor City and Port Huron played its tightest game to date on Saturday night at McMorran Place. The Prowlers were able to secure a win via shootout, 2-1, to tie the I-94 series back up at six games a piece.

The Rockers (15-11-4) got on the board first when Jonathan Juliano chipped the puck from center ice to Brad Reitter. Reitter carried it into the offensive zone and offered a centering pass to Tommy Cardinal for a 1-0 lead with 3:16 left in the first period.

The Prowlers (20-12-3) were able to tie up immediately after killing a Motor City power play in the second period.

As Joe Deveny was leaving the box, Dan Chartrand fed him a clean stretch pass at center ice. As Deveny entered the offensive zone, he was all alone on the breakaway. After a quick deke, Deveney put away his 19th of the season for a 1-1 score with 8:17 to play in the second period.

The game went into a shootout as nothing was resolved the rest of the way in regulation.

The Rockers scored first with Tim Perks utilizing a quick backhand to beat Wyatt Hoflin for an early lead in the round of five. Trevor Babin stopped the ensuing two skaters before Dalton Jay knotted the shootout at 1-1 with a wrist shot.

Chartrand put away the next Prowler opportunity to secure the shootout win. Babin stopped 40 shots in net for Motor City and Hoflin also impressed by stopping 42 for Port Huron.

