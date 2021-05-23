Rockers Drop Second Exhibition Game To Gastonia 3-2

GASTONIA, N.C. NC - The High Point Rockers fell to the Gastonia Honey Hunters 3-2 on Sunday evening at FUSE District Stadium.

The Rockers opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when outfielder Jared Mitchell, appearing in his first game of the spring, blasted a home run over the left field fence on the first pitch of his at-bat. In the bottom of the first, Rockers' starting pitcher Craig Stem walked the first two hitters, who would score on a single and error, respectively.

In the top of the fourth, the Rockers' leadoff batter, Cesar Trejo, doubled to start the inning. After a groundout moved Trejo to third, J.R. DiSarcina poked a single through a drawn-in Gastonia infield, scoring Trejo and tying the game at 2-2.

In the eighth inning, Gastonia's William Salas opened the frame with a walk and moved to third against Rockers' reliever Isaac Sanchez. With two outs, Colton Whitehouse singled to right to score Salas and gave the Honey Hunters a 3-2 advantage.

The Rockers outhit Gastonia eight to five but went just one-for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Gastonia's AJ Merkel was the winning pitcher and Reilly Hovis earned the save. Sanchez took the loss for the Rockers.

After Stem's two innings of work, the Rockers' bullpen shut down Gastonia through the middle innings of the game, with three scoreless innings from Mitch Atkins and two from Bryce Hensley, who is in competition for one of the final two rotation spots for the Rockers.

The Rockers conclude camp this week before travelling to York for Friday's season opener. The Rockers' home opener is Tuesday, June 1 against Lancaster. First pitch is schedule for 7:05, and tickets are available at www.HighPointRockers.com.

