Rockers Drop Game Two of Liberty Division Championship Series

High Point, NC - In Game Two of the Liberty Division Championship Series, the High Point Rockers were defeated by the Long Island Ducks by a score of 8-2. This game marks the second playoff loss for the Rockers.

The Ducks brought their best game both in the field and at bat. Long Island held the Rockers to only two hits. With eight runs on the board, two were homers hit by L.J. Mazzilli and Daniel Fields.

The Rockers were able to post one run when Myles Schroder singled to left field bringing Richie Shaffer home in the bottom of the second inning. Vin Mazzaro was handed the win while Craig Stem was handed the loss.

The Rockers will travel to Long Island to play the Ducks on Friday for their third playoff game.

