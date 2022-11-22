Rockers Donate over $98,000 to Community in 2022

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the Green Bay Rockers are appreciative of the support the local community provides the team each year. The organization is also proud to share that through business partnerships and tremendous fan support, it was able to raise and donate over $98,000 to benefit local non-profit organizations throughout the Greater Green Bay area this year. The Rockers deployed a variety of different formats to raise these funds throughout the season.

In partnership with Alliance Insurance Centers, the team offered non-profit organizations a chance to run the 50-50 raffle at each game in 2022. With a $500 donation courtesy of Alliance Insurance Centers, 50-50 raffle proceeds, and proceeds from ticket fundraising each group was offered to partake in, $42,613 was raised through this initiative to benefit 36 organizations in the community.

Always popular amongst fans, alternate jerseys were worn by the team during two home games this past season and included in silent auctions, with the proceeds benefiting two local charities. The team partnered with Inside Wisconsin for a unique jersey paying tribute to all-things Wisconsin, on June 16th. Green Bay native and ESPN host John Anderson was in attendance for the game to celebrate the evening. The proceeds from this jersey auction benefitted the Anderson Family Charitable Foundation and The Production Farm, a non-profit mental and behavioral health service agency serving Northeastern Wisconsin and specializing in person-centered, trauma-informed, non-traditional mental health care services. A total of $2,250 was raised with John Anderson matching the amount for a total of $4,500 being presented to The Production Farm. Sunbelt Rentals was the presenting sponsor of a military appreciation jersey worn on the Fourth of July, with $2,739 raised to benefit George's Secret Elves, a non-profit that helps many in the Green Bay area, from veterans, to foster kids, to the homeless, by collecting donations and organizing community events.

Cellcom and the Rockers partnered for Ks for a Cause, with each strikeout by at pitcher at home equating to a total donation of $1,660 for the community.

During the season, Prevea Health partnered with the Rockers to provide a free kids clinic for kids in the Greater Green Bay area, in which the participants in two age groups were able to learn and work on their baseball skids with members of the team and coaching staff. Each child also received a Rockers hat, courtesy of Prevea Health.

This year, the team also offered to purchase hats for area youth little league teams free of charge. Ashwaubenon, Green Bay-West, De Pere, Allouez, and Oconto little leagues participated in the initiative with the Rockers organization donating more than 1,700 hats amongst the teams in each community.

The Rockers also take great pride in working with local non-profit organizations by providing donations for their raffle fundraisers. So far in 2022, over 309 charitable donations have been made totaling $19,840. The team also offers an opportunity to fundraise by the group selling tickets to enjoy a game with a portion of each ticket going back to the participating organization $7,627. In addition, the team made free appearances in the community featuring members of the promotions team, players, and mascot Rhodie.

The Rockers would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all corporate sponsors and the community for your continued support, which assists the organization in its charitable works.

