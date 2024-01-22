Rockers Comeback Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Port Huron

Port Huron, MI - The Motor City Rockers comeback bid against the Port Huron Prowlers fell short as the Rockers dropped its second straight game in the I-94 Rivalry series 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Rockers found themselves down 2-0 entering the third period when Motor City got help from two players that were previously inactive heading into the series this weekend.

Scott Coash held the puck in the near side circle and waited for a centering opportunity. One opened after a quick game of catch with Jameson Milam where Coash then fed the puck to the slot where it was deflected to TJ Delaney's stick for his tenth goal of the season.

Coash has been inactive since Dec 30th, while Delaney was inactive since Jan 12th.

The Prowlers, however, took the lead with 7:53 remaining in the first period when Austin Fetterly fed the puck across the neutral zone to Liam Freeborn as Port Huron had numbers on a rush. Graham trailed the play, and received a pass from Freeborn and immediately gave it up on a give-and-go. Freeborn then went to his back-hand for a 1-0 score.

Port Huron added to its lead in the second period while killing a Rockers power play.

Evan Foley intercepted a pass along the half wall in the defensive zone and chipped it ahead in the neutral zone. Milam tried to play the puck, but it bounced back off the boards and back to Foley's stick where he was all alone in the offensive zone where he fired the puck low gloveside for a 2-0 lead.

Motor City will turn around and host the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a three game series at Big Boy Arena on Jan 26th, 27th, and 28th.

Rocker Fans can receive $1 Hot Dogs on Friday Jan 26th courtesy of Kowlaski and the Rockers will wear special uniforms on Jan 27th for Autism Awareness night courtesy of Meijer. This is the second time the Rockers have hosted an Autism Awareness night as its a cause near and dear to the Rocker Organization.

