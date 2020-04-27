Rockers Begin "Opening Week #SafeAtHome" with Charity T-Shirt Sale

April 27, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





HIGH POINT, NC - The High Point Rockers 2020 season, which was supposed to start this Thursday, April 30th, may have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the team is using the opportunity to embrace and celebrate members of the community and raise funds during their "Opening Week #SafeAtHome". Starting today, the Rockers will be engaging with the High Point community and celebrating frontline workers through various charitable initiatives and partnerships.

"While we are disappointed not to be opening the 2020 Atlantic League season this week, we are pleased that we can still assist in the community during this trying time," said Pete Fisch, new President of the High Point Rockers. "Opening Day is a time when the community traditionally comes together so what better time to introduce some positive initiatives to show our appreciation of High Point and our fans."

Beginning on Monday, April 27th, the Rockers announced a new "Safe At Home" T-shirt for sale online. The pre-order shirts will be available in two different colors and can be purchased for $20, plus shipping, from now until Friday, May 15th. All net proceeds of the sale will go to benefit the United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) Emergency Fund. To purchase the shirt, simply slide to www.HighPointRockers.com.

The Rockers will announce more charitable efforts throughout the week to celebrate "Opening Week #SafeAtHome". Fans can get all the latest information and engage with the Rockers via social media or by sliding to HighPointRockers.com.

Through development of the UWGHP Emergency Fund, United Way of Greater High Point has taken significant steps to address community needs during this unprecedented time. Local organizations that provide essential services for struggles such as mental health, domestic violence, senior care, the physical and emotional well-being of youth, hunger and more are in need of financial assistance to aid our community through this alarming pandemic.

"The United Way of Greater High Point is overwhelmed by the Rockers' generosity and collaboration," says Jane Liebscher, President of UWGHP. "We are so thankful they selected the UWGHP COVID-19 Emergency Fund to be the recipient of their "Safe at Home" t-shirt sales. These dollars will help our organization fund local non-profits working with those most impacted by the challenges the Coronavirus presents. And the t-shirts will be wonderful reminders for us all to stay safe at home. This is just one of the many great ways the High Point Rockers are making a difference in our community."

The UWGHP emergency funds are being distributed through a grant process to qualified, local nonprofits. A qualified organization must complete a 2020 COVID-19 Emergency Fund Grant application plus submit other required attachments and send them to the United Way of Greater High Point for application review. To receive an application, local nonprofit representatives can download the application and instructions via the UWGHP website, www.unitedwayhp.org

United Way of Greater High Point continues to raise funds for emergency support of community members affected by COVID-19 with 100% of the funds being allocated locally and helping to ensure the needs of our community can be met effectively. To make a donation, contact UWGHP, 336.883.4127, Text-to-Give: Via cellphone text HPVirus to 91999, or donate to the UWGHP Emergency Fund online, www.unitedwayhp.org.

