Rockers Battle Blue Crabs in Community Food Drive Today

The Rockers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will not be taking the field against one another tonight in Waldorf, Maryland. However, the two Atlantic League franchises are finding another way to compete while helping those in need. From 8am-5pm TODAY, both teams will hold a food drive at their respective home ballparks with all donations going to local food shelters severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure social distancing measures are kept, certain guidelines will be put in place for all those wishing to donate food items at BB&T Point. Donations will be accepted from 8:00am to 5:00pm outside the team's front office along Gatewood Avenue. Fans will be required to load their donations in the back of their vehicles prior to arriving at BB&T Point, remain in their vehicle while Rockers staff members unload the donations, and wear a mask while waiting.

