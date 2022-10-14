Rockers Announce Ticket Packages for the 2023 Season

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Fleet Farm Flex Pack is one of the best deals you'll find for summer entertainment in all of Wisconsin, and the Green Bay Rockers have announced all the details for the 2023 season. For only $119, fans get 6 tickets to use however they want, a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card to be used on concessions or merchandise, a $10 Fleet Farm gift card, exclusive Rockers jersey, plus more!

Fans looking to enjoy games from a premium seating area in the TDS Club, they can save money by purchasing the TDS Club Pick 5 Pass for only $225. This package includes 5 TDS Club tickets to use however you want. The tickets include access to the indoor climate-controlled space, unlimited premium food through the 5th inning, 3 tabs to be used for craft/domestic beer, wine, mixed drinks, or soda. The TDS Club Pick 5 Pass also includes a 20% off merchandise discount, exclusive Rockers hat, plus more!

"With summer schedules being as busy as they are, we know how important flexibility is for everyone" said Andrew Johnson, Rockers Director of Ticket Sales. "Our ticket packages are designed to work with everyone's schedule while providing the best value you can find for summer entertainment."

If you're looking to spend all summer at Capital Credit Union Park, full and half season ticket packages are also available for box seats (Sections 104-126), the TDS Club, and the Rodac Suites. To purchase tickets, visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am-4pm.

