Rockers Announce Three Additions to Front Office

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers and Capital Credit Union Park have announced three additions to the front office. Kelly Hawkins, who spent the last two summers as an intern in the Northwoods League with the Wausau Woodchucks, joins 2022 Rockers ticket sales intern Trevor Amerson on the staff. The team has also hired Alex Dozek as Graphic Design and Corporate Service Manager.

"We're extremely excited to add these, three, skill sets to the team and look forward to their contributions to our success moving forward," said Rockers Vice President & General Manager John Fanta.

Hawkins joins the staff as the new Event Manager at Capital Credit Union Park. In her role she will assist with oversight of special events such as field and TDS Club rentals, business meetings, holiday parties, caterings, and other special events year-round. Although new to the Green Bay area, she is no stranger to the Northwoods League having spent her previous two summers as a Ballpark Operations and Sports Nutrition Intern with the Wausau Woodchucks. Kelly is a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Human Performance with an emphasis in Health Promotion.

Dozek is entering her first season with the Rockers as the Graphic Design and Corporate Service Manager. She recently graduated from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, specializing in graphic design. Dozek is a native of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan.

Amerson begins his second season with the Rockers, his first as Inside Sales Coordinator. After spending the summer of 2022 as a Ticket Sales Intern, Trevor will oversee and work with the Fleet Farm Flex Pack ticket holders and group fundraisers. A native of Kaukauna, he will complete his bachelor's degree in Sports Management and minor in Marketing from Minnesota State University-Mankato this fall.

