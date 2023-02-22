Rockers Announce Giveaways for All Sunday Home Games

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - All six Sunday Rockers games at Capital Credit union Park this summer will feature something for fans to take home with them before the party even begins!

Today the Rockers announced the giveaways set to take place for all 1:05 matinee games. The first Sunday home game of the year, June 25th, will feature a jersey for the first 500 kids 12 and under in attendance, sponsored by Capital Credit Union. On Sunday, July 9th Team Apparel will present stylish sunglasses to the first 500 fans in attendance. The Rockers have partnered with Bud Light for a beer bat giveaway on Sunday, July 16th for first fans 21 years of age and older.

EIS Implement will provide reusable Rockers water bottles to the first fans on Sunday, July 23rd. Festival Foods will present the first-ever Rockers vintage bobblehead on Sunday, July 30th. For the final Sunday home game, August 6th, the first 500 fans will receive a Rockers home jersey lunch bag, courtesy of John's Refrigeration.

Following all Sunday home games fans will be able to play catch on the field with a complimentary Rockers baseball, courtesy of Capital Credit Union. Tickets for all six Sunday home games can be purchased now through a Fleet Farm Flex Pack. Single game tickets to all 36 regular season home games will go on sale at 9am Friday, April 21st.

Sason ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

