Rockers Announce Five New Roster Additions

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have announced the addition of five more players to the 2022 roster. University of Iowa two-way player Keaton Anthony, Coppin State outfielder Marcos Castillo and right-handers Rashad Ruff and Giovanni Canales, along with University of Hawaii catcher Nainoa Cardinez are all slated to take the field at Capital Credit Union Park this summer.

"These five players provide a great base to go along with the four returning guys," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline. "The pitchers are power arms sitting in the low to mid 90s, a couple of dynamic hitters and a former Conference Player of the Year."

Two-way threat Keaton Anthony is amid his redshirt freshman season at the University of Iowa and has gotten off to a blistering start early on this spring. The 6-4 outfielder currently leads the entire Iowa team in batting average (.421), hits (16), doubles (6), home runs (2), and RBIs (9) while carrying a .542 on-base percentage through his team's first 11 games. He has also pitched two innings while recording four strikeouts on the mound without allowing a hit. The Hoschton, Georgia native was named Freshman of the Week on Opening Weekend.

Having previously coached in the Northwoods League under Coppin State recruiting coordinator Sean Repay, Rockers field Manager Chris Krepline was able to parlay that relationship to sign three players from the University to bring to Green Bay for the summer. Outfielder Marcos Castillo tops the list. The 6-1, redshirt junior, currently leads Coppin State with a .378 batting average with a .463 on-base percentage through 12 games. His previous two seasons he posted .349 and .378 batting averages, respectively, while being named Conference Player of the Year two seasons ago.

Right-handed pitchers Rashad Ruff and Giovani Canales will join their teammate Castillo on the Rockers, both featuring mid 90 mph power fastballs in their arsenal. Ruff has appeared in four games and posted a 3.38 ERA this spring. In 5.1 innings he has struck out eight batters. Canales was Coppin State's Opening Day starter and has tossed 13 innings on the season with 12 strikeouts.

After being a top draft prospect coming out of high school, Nainoa Cardinez is entering his sophomore campaign at the University of Hawaii at Manoa this spring. He has appeared in nine games on the young season, starting five at catcher. He is also versatile to be able to play the corner infield spots. He was the Opening Day designated hitter for Hawaii during his true freshman season.

