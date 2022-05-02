Rockers Announce Eight Additions to Roster

Ashwaubenon, Wis .- As the calendar turns to May and Opening Day inches closer, the Green Bay Rockers have announced a slew of players set to make their Northwoods League debuts this summer. Pairs of teammates from the University of West Virginia, Wagner College, and Canisius will be joined by a member of Coastal Carolina and Chapman University.

Joining the Rockers from the University of West Virginia is freshman right-hander Chris Sleeper and sophomore middle infielder Mikey Kluska. Sleeper has appeared in 12 games this spring, making 4 starts, while posting a 2.97 ERA. In 39 innings pitched he has struck out 26 batters. After earning the starting shortstop job last spring, Kluska has slid over to second base for the Cavaliers this year. He has appeared in 42 games, making 38 starts, while posting a .214 average.

Two Wagner College teammates will look to bolster the Rockers defense and add to the offensive output this season. Outfielder Griffin Selby will join catcher David Melfi in those pursuits. Selby has started 38 games this spring while posting a .261 batting average with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs. Last season he attended Santa Ana College in California where he batted .361. After an early season injury, Melfi has appeared in 24 games while posting a .231 average with two home runs and 14 RBIs for the Seahawks. He is no stranger to summer ball as he appeared in 50 games last year in the Expedition League where he batted .327 with a .442 on-base percentage. He is known for his defensive prowess behind the plate, being named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List in both 2021 and 2022.

Outfielders Carlin Dick and Jackson Strong will patrol the outfield in Green Bay this summer. Dick had a breakout freshman campaign a season ago when he posted a .348 batting average with a .467 on-base percentage. He proceeded to play summer ball where he appeared in 33 games and posted a .310 average and .428 on-base percentage. This spring he has appeared in 34 games while posting a .353 on-base percentage. Strong has appeared in limited action during his true freshman season. He was a First Team All-Western New York selection following his senior season of high school when he batted .404 with 21 stolen bases.

Rounding out the roster additions is Coastal Carolina infielder Chase Hudson and right-handed pitcher Dylan Holt from Chapman University. Hudson is redshirting this spring for Coastal Carolina after transferring from Brunswick Community College where he played a season ago. Last year he appeared in 33 games for Brunswick while batting .307 with seven home runs, 37 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Dylan Holt converted from catching to pitching and has experienced incredible success at powerhouse Chapman University this spring. In 12 appearances on the mound, he has posted a 4-1 record and recorded two saves. In 19.1 innings in relief, the junior has struck out 24 batters while posting a miniscule 1.40 ERA.

