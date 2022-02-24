Rockers Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are pleased to announce their full 2022 promotional lineup. Along with a pre-game concert starting an hour prior to every game this season, the experience will include a host of new surprises for fans at Capital Credit Union Park.

"We're always trying to think about families first when putting the promotions together for the season," said Inside Sales and Entertainment Coordinator, Hayden Kupsh. "With live music setting the tone each night, coupled with the weekly and nightly entertainment we have planned, our fans are in for a whole new experience."

Every Monday this season will be FREE hot dog Mondays, presented by Festival Foods. Yes, you read that correctly--FREE hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, available to all fans, and limit two hot dogs per person, per trip through the line. There are six chances for fans to prove they are better at eating hot dogs than Kobayashi.

The first 500 fans through the gates every Tuesday will have a chance to take home a new 50" TV by playing Baseball Bingo. All plays on the bingo cards, handed out at the gates upon entrance, will correspond to plays on the field. The first fan to score a bingo will be taking home the TV!

Dog lovers will have a chance to bring their pets out to the Broadway Automotive Backyard for four Woof Wednesdays this season. Every Wednesday a berm ticket to relax in the grass with your furry friend is just $6 or, you can get tickets for all four Wednesday games for just $20 and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an ultimate dog prize package valued at $400 on August 10th, which also happens to be National Spoil Your Dog Day.

Thirsty Thursdays are back with half price domestic taps through the 5th inning, presented by Bud Light. And, if you're looking for a good party and great value, look no further-all-you-can eat and drink is back! Every Thursday this summer, tickets to the Bud Light Party Patio will be just $25. The ticket includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, side dish, potato chips, and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 5th inning, all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products. Need we say more? Yes, the NEW Piano Guys will also be performing for six of the eight Thursday games!

Fridays are for fireworks! There will be postgame fireworks after each Friday home game, presented by Pepsi. The shows are set for June 10th, July 1st, July 8th, July 29th and following the final regular season home game on August 12th.

The Rockers have a new way to fire up the crowd every Saturday between innings: Rockstar Wrestling. Kids can also run the bases postgame, presented by Culver's.

Sundays are time to spend with your family and the Rockers have you covered with some great giveaways planned for each of the five 1:05pm matinee games. On Sunday, June 5th Fleet Farm and WFRV Channel 5 present the first Rockers youth jersey giveaway for the first 500 kids. On Sunday, June 26th the first 500 kids will receive a youth baseball glove, courtesy of Capital Credit Union. Sunday, July 10th John's Refrigeration presents an inflatable guitar giveaway. Sunday, July 24th Team Apparel is sponsoring a Rockers drawstring bag giveaway. Sunday, July 31st the first 500 fans will receive a bobblehead of the new Rockers mascot (to be unveiled soon), presented by Festival Foods. Sundays are also the day to bring your glove to the game as fans will be allowed to play catch on the field after the game. Capital Credit Union will also be giving away Rocker's logoed baseballs to fans to play catch with.

Kids Day will take place on Thursday, June 16th with a 12:05 start as the first game of a doubleheader. Day Cares, summer school, and youth programs are encouraged to reserve group tickets now.

The Rockers salute our military members, past and present. This season the team will again be offering $5 tickets to all those who serve and have served to protect our freedoms.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now and the best way to reserve your seats for all the action. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. All the weekly promotional ticket offerings will be available at the Rockers ticket office in advance or on game days during the 2022 regular season, based on availability. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 22nd. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

