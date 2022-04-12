Rockers and Prevea Health Announce Free Kids Clinic June 22nd

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers have partnered with Prevea Health to host a FREE kid's clinic on Wednesday, June 22nd in which participants can hone their baseball kills under the tutelage of members of the Rockers team and coaching staff.

There will be two sessions based on age group: 10am-12pm for ages 5-10 and 1pm-3pm for ages 11-15. All kids will receive a Rockers hat courtesy of Prevea Health as well as a complimentary ticket to the Rockers 6:35pm game against the Lakeshore Chinooks that night.

Fans can register and the sessions will be limited to 250 total participants. All registrants will receive an e-mail with additional details before the clinic date.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

