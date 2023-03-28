Rockers Add Two Kentucky Wildcats to 2023 Roster

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to add two players from the University of Kentucky to their 2023 roster, as infielder Austin Fawley and outfielder Lukas Schramm will head to Green Bay this coming summer.

Freshman infielder Austin Fawley will come to Green Bay following his first season in Lexington. Although he has not played this season for the Wildcats as a redshirt freshman, he is no stranger to summer baseball after playing in the South Florida Collegiate League following his senior year of high school. He batted a .288 average and had a .933 OPS in 29 games played last summer and was named the South Florida Collegiate League Rookie of the Year. He was ranked the No. 273 ranked player in the 2022 class according to Prep Baseball Report and was also named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American as a senior in high school.

Fellow teammate and freshman Lukas Schramm is also a redshirt for the Wildcats, but also has experience playing summer baseball. He played in 34 games for the Utica Blue Sox of the Perfect Game Collegiate League in 2022 and finished with a .265 batting average and a .740 OPS. Out of high school, the Apex, North Carolina native was a 2022 Perfect Game Preseason All-American and was ranked as the No. 4 outfielder in the state according to Perfect Game.

As the roster continues to increase and players start conference play of their college seasons, the Rockers opening day is inching closer, with Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park slated for Tuesday, May 30th.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

