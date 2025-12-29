Rock vs. Desert Dogs: Week 5
Published on December 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Las Vegas goes to Toronto to get the 17-11 win! Check out the extended cut on NLL+ !
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 28, 2025
- Colorado Mammoth Acquire Forward Jack Hannah from Las Vegas Desert Dogs - Colorado Mammoth
- Late Comeback Falls Short - Philadelphia Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.