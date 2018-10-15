Rochester's Victor Olofsson Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans forward Victor Olofsson has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 14, 2018.

Olofsson scored three goals - including two dramatic game-winners - and added four assists for seven points in three games last week as Rochester went 3-0-0-0.

On Wednesday night, Olofsson scored his first career AHL goal and chipped in two assists to help Rochester double up Syracuse, 6-3. On Saturday in Bridgeport, Olofsson assisted on the tying goal early in the third period before scoring the winner with 59.4 seconds remaining, lifting the Amerks to a 4-3 victory. And in Sunday's rematch with the Sound Tigers, Olofsson duplicated the feat: he set up the tying goal early in the third, and put home the game-winner at 1:46 of overtime as Rochester won, 3-2.

Olofsson, 23, has picked up three goals and five assists for eight points in his first five games this season, one point off the AHL scoring lead. A seventh-round choice by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL Draft, Olofsson is in his first season of play in North America after 200 games in the Swedish Hockey League, where he scored a league-best 27 goals for Frolunda in 2017-18.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Olofsson will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Americans home game.

