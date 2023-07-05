Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 5 vs. Buffalo

July 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (3-3, 37-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-3, 38-42)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Zach Thompson (4-5, 5.48) vs. RHP José Ureña (0-2, 7.17)

HOT WWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings outlasted the Buffalo Bisons, 4-2, in last night's win, moving the Wings' to 8-7 in series openers this season...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE made his Innovative Field debut, working 5.1 scoreless innings in the start, while RHP GERSON MORENO earned his second consecutive save, and fourth of the season...LF JAKE NOLL paced Wings hitters with a 3-for-4 outing, including his second home run of the season and his third multi-RBI game of the year...RHP JOSE UREÑA will start for Rochester tonight against the Bisons' RHP Zach Thompson, as the Wings look to go for three straight wins.

ROC-ING IN THE USA: 10,507 Rochester faithful filed through the turnstiles last night for the Red Wings' Fourth of July win against Buffalo, marking the second-largest crowd of the season, and the most since 6/17 (10,811)...

Rochester has now drawn 10 crowds of 8,000-plus this season, tied for their most in a season through 7/4 since 2008, when they also posted 10 such dates.

The Wings drew 16 crowds of 8,000 or more in the 2022 campaign.

JACKSON-FIVE(.1): RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE made his Innovative Field debut last night, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings in his second start with Rochester, allowing three hits, striking out one and walking three...this marked his second scoreless start of at least 5.0 innings this season (5/14 vs. BOW, with HBG), and the first by a Red Wing starter since RHP WILY PERALTA on 6/20 against OMA...

Rutledge has allowed 17 hits over his last six starts, dating back to 6/1 (32.0 IP), good enough for 2.4 hits per nine innings.

Tuesday marked the first time since 5/14 against WOR that both Rochester and their opponent remained scoreless through five innings.

BLANK CHECK: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN went 2-for-4 with a double, a go-ahead RBI, and a run scored in the win...in his last three games played, Blankenhorn has batted .667 (6-for-9), collecting a pair of doubles and an RBI while scoring 4 runs...

Blankenhorn has now collected three-straight multi-hit games for the first time since 6/23-25/22 with SYR.

CHIPPING AWAY: The Wings offense scored three runs in the sixth inning Tuesday night, their most in the sixth frame this season...

The Wings now have a run differential of -40 in the sixth inning, the worst run differential in a single inning since 2012's second inning had a differential of -46.

NOLL DOUBTER: LF JAKE NOLL went 3-for-4 in the win, launching a homer and collecting a pair of RBI...the long ball was his second of the year with Rochester and his 29th overall in 237 games with the Wings...the righty has collected eight hits in 17 at-bats (.471) over his last four games since 6/30, with six of those hits being of the extra-base variety (5 2B, HR)...

His single in the second inning was the hardest-hit ball of the game, coming off the bat at 106 MPH...the hit ranks 74th among hardest-hit ball that results in a hit for the Red Wings this season.

THE FRANIMAL: DH FRANMIL REYES recorded a double, a run scored, and a walk in his 1-for-3 night at the plate...the walk marked his fifth straight game with a free pass (since 6/18), extending his on-base streak to eight games...

Reyes' walk was his 20th of the season with the Wings, which moves him to rank fifth on the active roster in that category.

MORE(NO): RHP GERSON MORENO collected his fourth save of the season in last night's win, marking the second-straight game the reliever has earned a save...he is now second on the active roster in saves behind RHP TYLER DANISH (5)...the righty has now recorded a save or a win in six of his last seven games (since 6/18)...

Since 5/13, Moreno holds an ERA of 0.68 (2 ER/26.1 IP), which is the lowest mark on the team during that span (min. 5 appearances).

The righty also leads the team in strikeouts (33) and is first on the active roster in WHIP (0.91) since 5/13.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: After starting the year 0-6 in series-opening games, the Wings have now gone 8-1in series-openers (since 5/9)...Rochester now holds an 8-7 record in the first game of a series this season, which is the best record in series openers through 15 series since the International League moved to six-game sets...

Through 15 series last season, the Wings held a 5-10 record in series-opening games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.