Rochester Knighthawks's Connor Fields with a Goal vs. Black Bears

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







Connor Fields' hat trick goal is also his 100TH POINT of the season!

This is Fields' 3rd straight season to hit the century mark.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.