Rochester Knighthawks vs. Halifax Thunderbirds - Game Highlights

January 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







Full highlights from Halifax's 19-18 win over Rochester, January 11, 2025. This game was the highest-scoring affair of the season with 37 total goals.

