Rochester Honkers Welcome New GM Jeremy Aagard

February 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release





ROCHESTER, MN. - The Rochester Honkers baseball club announced today that they have hired a new general manager as they excitedly welcome in Jeremy Aagard to lead the team operations as they prepare for their 27th season of play in the Northwoods League.

Aagard is certainly no stranger to operating a summer collegiate baseball team as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him to Rochester. The Wadena, Minn. native has returned home to Minnesota in taking on his new role after leading the Fayetteville SwampDogs of the Coastal Plain Summer Collegiate League since 2006. Aagard served as the SwampDogs assistant general manager from 2006-2012 before taking the reigns as the general manager in 2013, a position he has held until now joining the Honkers. The SwampDogs were annually one of the top drawing teams in the Coastal Plain League, averaging over 1,500 fans/game during their peak and Aagard was the driving force behind many of the promotions and significant involvements in the community. Along with being honored as one of the "Top 40 Under the age of 40" in Fayetteville back in 2011, Aagard was a consistent participant on community boards and committees such as Special Olympics and Kiwanis and was instrumental in bringing numerous other community events to the ballpark.

Newly appointed general manager Jeremy Aagard shared his excitement about joining the Honkers organization, "It's an honor to be part of such a storied franchise. My family and I couldn't be more excited to start our lives in the Rochester area. Under the guidance of the new ownership, we are excited to expand our community involvement to a new level. I'm looking forward to meeting our sponsors and fans and helping to create lifelong memories for them at the ballpark!"

Along with returning home to Minnesota, Aagard is also returning to his roots of the Northwoods League as he received his start in summer collegiate baseball back in 2004 when he worked as the assistant general manager with the Alexandria (MN) Beetles.

"Bringing in a general manager with the experience and know-how that Jeremy possesses is a major addition to our team," stated team president Chris Goodell. "We're thrilled to welcome Jeremy, Andrea and their two daughters (Alyvia & Jayci) to our Honkers family and are looking forward to utilizing his experience and creative mind to help lead us in continuing to build the Honkers brand and enhance the experience at Mayo Field for our fans."

Aagard replaces former general manager Jay Fanta who departed in late December for a new position outside of the game of baseball.

The Honkers will open the 2020 campaign on May 26 when they host the St. Cloud Rox on Opening Night at Mayo Field, presented by Rochester Toyota. Season tickets and Kwik Trip Flex Plans are available for purchase right now at www.RochesterHonkers.com or by calling the Honkers front office at 507-289-1170.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 10, 2020

Rochester Honkers Welcome New GM Jeremy Aagard - Rochester Honkers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.