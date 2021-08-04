Rochester Drops Series Finale with Duluth
August 4, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
Honker pitching struggled with control and the bats could not get much going, falling to Duluth 7-2 in the season series finale from Mayo Field. After scoring eight runs in game one, Rochester mustered just two runs on five hits.
The Honkers fell behind by four after the first three innings, aiding the Duluth offense with four walks in back-to-back innings.
The Huskies took the lead in a three-run second, scoring on a Michael Brooks (UCF) RBI-single, passed ball, and a wild pitch. They added another run in the third on a bases-loaded walk.
After a two-run Duluth sixth, Rochester broke through on the board in the seventh, JJ Cruz (Cal St Fullerton) delivered an RBI single to score Otto Grimm. (Minnesota)
The Honkers tacked on another run in the ninth, Otto Grimm scored for a second time on a fielder's choice throwing error.
Rochester hits the road looking to get the bats going, falling to 27-30 and 12-13 in the second half. They open a six-game stretch away from Mayo Field tomorrow in Bismarck, first pitch slated for 6:35 pm.
