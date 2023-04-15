Roby's Seven Strikeouts Not Enough in Riders' Defeat

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders had their three-game winning streak snapped with a 4-1 loss to the San Antonio Mission on Saturday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

As they had in the last three games, the Riders (4-4) found the scoreboard first in the first inning. Luisangel Acuña started off the scoring with a Little League home run to left-center field. After San Antonio (3-5) centerfielder Daniel Johnson slid to try and knock the ball down and kicked it to the warning track, left fielder Jorge Oña committed an error trying to field the ball there, allowing Acuña to circle the bases and make it 1-0 Frisco.

In the bottom of the second, the Missions answered back with a two-run double from Luis Avilas Jr. to take the lead off of Frisco starter Tekoah Roby (0-1), who went six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out seven and not walking a batter.

The Missions added on in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Chandler Seagle and an RBI double from Brantly Bell to put the game to bed.

Out of the bullpen, Grant Anderson and *Marc Church *both fired scoreless innings for the RoughRiders.

The series concludes on Sunday, April 16th at 1:05 p.m. with RHP Ryan Garcia (0-1, 3.60) on the mound against RHP Efrain Contreras (0-1, 9.00) for San Antonio.

Frisco returns to Riders Field on April 18th against Arkansas. The Thursday, April 20th game of that series is the first Bark in the Park Night of 2023, not to mention another Rowdy @ the River night, presented by Twisted Tea. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

