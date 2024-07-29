Robinson Pina Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

July 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Fightin Phils pitcher Robinson Pina was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 22-28. It marks the second time in 2024 that Pina was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, with the last coming for the week of June 3-9.

In Saturday night's win at New Hampshire, Pina matched a season, and career-high, with seven innings pitched. He allowed no runs on just two hits, which were the only two base runners he allowed. Pina struck out nine in his team-leading 11th victory of the season. Pina was efficient in the outing as well, as the righty threw 74 pitches, with 54 of them being for strikes. It was the fifth time in his career Pina went seen innings in an outing, and second time this season.

Pina's seven innings tied the longest outing by a Fightin Phils pitcher this season, with it being the sixth time a Reading pitcher has gone that far in a contest. Lachlan Wells most recently did it last Tuesday night at New Hampshire, as the lefty did not allow a run and struck out 11 Fisher Cats hitters. It was a stellar week for Fightin Phils' pitching as the team posted three-shutout victories on the week.

Pina has been stellar in the 2024 season for the Fightin Phils. He's currently 11-4, with a 4.11 ERA over 17 starts. Pina's tossed 87.2 innings, allowed 93 hits, walked just 12 batters, and struck out 98. He leads the Fightin Phils in wins and strikeouts. Pina most recently had a stellar month of June, going 4-0, with a 2.51 ERA over five starts. His 11 wins are by far and away the most he's posted in a single-season in his career, with his second most wins coming in 2022, when he had six victories.

In the Eastern League rankings, Pina is first in wins (11), sixth in strikeouts (98), tied for first in both complete games and shutouts (1), ninth in WHIP (1.20) and tied for second in winning percentage (.733). Pina's 8.17 strikeouts-to-walk ratio leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A. It ranks fifth across all of Minor League Baseball. He also owns a 10.06 strikeout-per-nine ratio, which ranks seventh in the Eastern League.

Pina is in his first season with the Phillies organization, as he signed with Philadelphia as a minor league free agent this past offseason. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic. He pitched in the Angels system from 2017-23, working his way up to Triple-A Salt Lake. Pina split 2023 between High-A Tri-City, Double-A Rocket City, and Salt Lake. He spent most of last season with Rocket City, appearing in 19 games.

Pina's Eastern League Pitcher of the Week recognition marks the second honor for Reading this season, with both of them recognizing Robinson Pina.

