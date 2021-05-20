Robinson Cancel Reaches Milestone Win as Grizzlies Down Giants 5-4

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-4) fended off the San Jose Giants (8-6) 5-4 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. The victory gave Grizzlies' Robinson Cancel 200 wins as a minor league manager.

The back-and-forth contest was decided in the sixth inning off a Drew Romo sacrifice fly, which became controversial when the runner at third possibly left the base early. Daniel Montano added a hit and two RBI while Mateo Gil extended his team-high hit streak to nine games for the Grizzlies.

San Jose blasted three longballs in the defeat. Marco Luciano crushed a pair of them, one in the first and another in the fifth inning. Abdiel Layer was the other clout recipient. His wallop left the yard also in the fifth frame.

Fresno starter Sam Weatherly took a no-decision after five innings of solid work. The lefty struck out 10 batters, a season-high by a Grizzlies' pitcher. Keegan James (win, 1-0), Finn Del Bonta-Smith (hold, 3) and Juan Mejia (save, 4) finished off the night with four clean frames of relief. Giants' righty Justin Crump (2-1) ached the loss after allowing the go-ahead run in the sixth.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Daniel Montano (1-3, 2 RBI, BB)

- LHP Sam Weatherly (5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)

- Bullpen (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- SS Marco Luciano (2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Abdiel Layer (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- LF Edison Mora (1-4, R)

On Deck:

Thursday, May 20 vs. San Jose Giants, San Jose LHP Kyle Harrison (0-0, 1.69) vs. Fresno RHP Will Ethridge (0-1, 3.00), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

There are two former Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park this series against San Jose. First is Giants manager Lenn Sakata, who led the Grizzlies back in 2002. During that season, the Grizzlies went 57-87. In eight seasons with San Jose, Sakata has compiled a 547-446 (.550) record. The second former Grizzly is Jalal Leach, who is a scout in the Miami Marlins organization. Leach played for Fresno from 1998 to 2001 and is ranked in the top 10 in four Grizzlies career records: Home Runs (52, 8th), Triples (15, 6th), Doubles (73, 7th) and RBI (216, 7th).

