Robertson Returns for 2019-20 Season

The Port Huron Prowlers are happy tp announce that forward Matt Robertson has decided to return for the 2019-2020 season.

The three-year FPHL veteran recorded 43 goals and 59 assists in 48 games last season as a key member of the Prowlers first line. Robertson ranks first in franchise history in all-time points (281), goals (117) and assists (164) and second in all-time games played (150). Currently, he ranks fifth in all-time points in league history.

Robertson, is a two-time FHL Forward of the Year and in 2017 led the league in goals (37) and was named Most Valuable Player.

Before arriving in Port Huron, Robertson played five seasons in the SPHL as a member of the Pensacola Ice Flyers, Louisiana Gators, Huntsville Havoc, Fayetteville FireAntz and the Macon Mayhem. He registered 109 goals and 106 assists in 265 games and was named to the 2013 SPHL First All-Star Team.

Robertson also played junior hockey in the WHL with the Prince Albert Raiders and Regina Pats for three seasons notching 90 goals and 88 assists in 209 games played. He also scored the most goals by a rookie (37) during the 2006-2007 campaign with the Raiders.

Head Coach Joe Pace had nothing but praise for his assistant captain.

"We're beyond happy to have Matt back. We believe it could be his last year and we look forward to having him here. He's one of the greatest players this league has ever seen and he has an important role on our team and he will bring us a lot of success."

You can catch Matt Robertson and the rest of the Prowlers when training camp starts on October 14th. The 2019-2020 Prowlers season starts on October 25th in Danbury. The Prowlers will face the Columbus River Dragons on November 8th for their home opener.

