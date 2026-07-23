Robert Lewandowski Prepares for Chicago Fire Debut!

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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After an illustrious European career that included stops at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, Lewandowski chose Chicago as the next step in his remarkable career.

One of the greatest strikers of his generation, Lewandowski will now lead the line for the Fire. He'll don the No. 9 jersey as Chicago look to build on a strong first season under head coach Gregg Berhalter, which saw them return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

And despite not yet taking the field for his new club, he's already setting the standard.

"One thing I can tell you about Robert is tremendous work rate," said Berhalter. "When you think about a guy coming into the team, who was jet-lagged all last week and he's pushing the guys in training, we are doing fitness stuff, he's pushing that and doing extra work after.

"You can see why he's been a pro and why he's scored more goals than anyone in Europe in the last 15 years because he's an absolute pro on the field. In the training sessions, he's been high quality, scoring goals and he looks like a great player."

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

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